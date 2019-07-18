GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has now identified a woman killed in a collision that unfolded Wednesday evening.
Coroner Jeff Fowler with the Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 51-year-old Sherry Denise Marsh of Old Hunts Bridge Road in Greenville.
The accident happened on Keeler Mill Road, near Rutledge Lake Road.
According to the highway patrol, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. about two miles west of Travelers Rest.
Troopers said that a 2008 Toyota SUV was traveling north on Keeler Mill Road when a 2005 Chevey pickup, driven by Marsh, was going west on Rutledge Lake Road when she failed to yield striking the Toyota.
Highway patrol says the 38-year-old driver of the of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, however Marsh was not wearing a seatbelt, and was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she later died.
