GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Thursday, the coroner's office identified a woman killed in a fatal collision Wednesday morning.
Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill says 82-year-old Shirley A. Spencer was killed when her car was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Cedar Lane Road.
Troopers said the crash happened just before 10:00 a.m.
Dill says Spencer was restrained in her vehicle, but died on scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team is investigating along with the coroner's office.
MORE NEWS - COLD CASE: Investigators Hope New Leads, DNA Testing Techniques Can Help Solve 23-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.