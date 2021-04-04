LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died in a crash from early Saturday morning in Laurens County.
SCHP said at approximately 1 a.m., a driver was heading east on Indian Mountain Road when they traveled left of center, went off the left side of the road and overturned.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, ejected, and passed away at the scene.
The coroner identified the driver as 27-year-old Courtney Brianna Crocker.
