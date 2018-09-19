ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers said one person has died and another was injured following a head-on collision Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred along SC-24 at 5:53 p.m.
According to troopers, a 2015 KIA SUV was travelling west on SC-24 when the driver crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Honda head-on.
Troopers said the driver of the KIA was seatbelted and became entrapped in the vehicle. She had to be mechanically extracted and died from her injuries on scene, SCHP said.
The coroner identified the driver as 47-year-old Kimberly Dunn Childs.
The driver of the Honda was also injured in the accident and was airlifted to Greenville Memorial.
