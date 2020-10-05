UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County coroner has released the name of a woman killed when troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said two cars collided head-on along SC 49 in Union County.
The wreck happened just before noon Monday near Andrew Lane.
Troopers said a Honda sedan was headed south and collided with a Kia sedan that was headed north.
The driver of the Honda passed away at the scene.
Coroner William Holcombe identified the deceased as Sarah Hill Duckett, 57, of Faith Lane in Union. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The driver of the Kia was also hurt and hospitalized, troopers said.
Troopers are still investigating how the crash occurred.
The Union County Sheriff's Office posted a detour route on Facebook Monday after the wreck.
Deputies said traffic will routed through Midway Drive and Lovers Lane until Highway 49 is back open.
No other details were immediately available.
