GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said one person died in a two car overnight crash.
According to the coroner's office, officials responded to a crash located on North Pleasantburg Drive and North I-385 at exit 40B.
The coroner's office said 60-year-old Tammy King, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead on scene.
We are still working on getting details on the crash.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
MORE NEWS: Governor McMaster issues executive order on masks, vaccine passports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.