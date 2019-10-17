PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) On Thursday, the Pickens County Coroner identified a woman killed in a crash Tuesday morning.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver, now identified as 53-year-old Kimberly Dawn Farmer, of Cochran Lane in Easley, died after her car went off the roadway, and struck a tree.
Troopers say Farmer was driving a 2002 Chevrolet SUV that was traveling north on Ireland Road when her car went off the right side of the roadway and hit the tree.
Responding crews said Farmer was entrapped, and needed to be mechanically removed from the vehicle.
The coroner ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma.
