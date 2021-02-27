ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a woman sadly died in an house fire early Saturday morning in Piedmont.
According to the Piedmont Fire Department, at approximately 2:48 a.m., crews responded to a house fire 405 Iler Street where a woman was found dead in a bedroom.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 56-year-old Angela Karen Lollis. Angela died of smoke inhalation.
The coroner says the an autopsy is set for Monday.
