Enoree, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers in Spartanburg County say a vehicle traveling south along U.S. 221 was involved in a fatal collision early Friday morning.
Troopers say the accident happened around 1:33 a.m. about 2 miles north of Enoree.
According to the highway patrol, a 2005 Ford (no model given) was traveling south on U.S. 221 when it went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Troopers say the driver, identified as 28-year-old Summer Brooke Sullivan, was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped in the vehicle, and had to be mechanically extracted. According to highway patrol Sullivan died at the scene of the crash.
A passenger in the vehicle survived the crash. According to highway patrol the passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the accident.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says a forensic examination and toxicology results are pending at this time.
