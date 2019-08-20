GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County coroner said a 67-year-old woman died after a crash on US 25 in northern Greenville County Monday night.
The accident happened around 10:15 p.m. about 7.5 miles north of Travelers Rest on Highway 25, close to the North Carolina state line.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota was traveling north on Highway 25 when the vehicle was struck head-on by a 2013 Kia traveling south in the northbound lane.
The driver of the Kia was entrapped in the vehicle and died on scene.
On Tuesday, the coroner's office identified that driver as Janice Miller Frazier of Berea Lane, Greenville.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
