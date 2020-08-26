Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they were called to the scene of a fatal collision in Greenville.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 3:56 a.m. near S.C. 291 at Augusta Road, about two miles south of Greenville.
Troopers say a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on S.C. 291 when a pedestrian walking west across the roadway was struck by the vehicle.
Troopers say the driver was seat belted and not hurt, but we're told the pedestrian died on scene.
The coroner later identified the pedestrian as 41-year-old Tammy Redding of Drury Lane in Mauldin.
The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries and the manner was accidental, per the coroner's report.
