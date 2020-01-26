SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg PD says one of their own officers was involved in an incident with a pedestrian on Thursday, January 23rd.
Maj. Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department, said the incident unfolded on W. Main Street, near Forest Street.
Details of the incident were not immediately given.
On Saturday, January 26th, the coroner confirmed the woman passed away at Spartanburg Regional. She was identified as 54-year-old, Sherry Lee Garrison.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating at this time.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
