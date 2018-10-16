GENERIC - Crash 1

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a woman has died after a crash in Spartanburg Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on South Church Street and East Lee Street.

Clevenger said Lisa Michelle Carree, 51, of South Liberty Street in Spartanburg died at the scene.

Her death was ruled natural, Clevenger said.

No other details were immediately available.

