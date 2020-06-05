SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified a 77-year-old woman who died following a crash Thursday afternoon.
SCHP says it happened just after 5 p.m. along Goodjoin Road, near Motlow Creek Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2009 Subaru Legacy failed to yield the right-of-way at an intersection while traveling north on Jug Factory Road. This lead to the driver of a 2007 Honda Odyssey striking them as the van traveled east on Goodjoin Road.
Both drivers were wearing a seat belt and were transported to a hospital for treatment. The Odyssey driver's injuries were non-life threatening, but the driver of the Subaru was entrapped and needed to be mechanically extricated.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the driver of the Subaru as 77-year-old Reba Jeannette Deale, of Lakewalk Drive in Greer.
Clevenger says Deale died at 6:03 p.m. after she was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Both troopers and the coroner's office continue to investigate the accident.
