GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say a woman was rushed to a hospital after being shot in the Nicholtown Community on Wednesday, but the coroner says she died at the hospital.
The victim, now identified as 27-year-old Jamesha Sharvell Gilliam, died after being shot at a home on Baxter Street in Greenville.
GPD says the report for shots fired came in just before 9 p.m. where they found Gilliam injured. At this time, police have not released details of the shooting.
Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. said Gilliam died while in the operating room.
GPD has confirmed the homicide investigation is active. So far, nobody is in custody, and we're told potential witnesses are not cooperating.
