OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died and another injured after a crash in Oconee County on Sitton Mill Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. on Sitton Mill Road.
Troopers say a Honda SUV was traveling east on Sitton Mill Road and a Honda Accord was traveling west. The driver of the SUV drove left of center and hit the Accord head on, according to troopers.
Troopers say the driver of the Accord was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital, where she later died. The driver of the SUV was also injured and taken to the hospital.
On Sunday, the driver of the Accord was identified by the Oconee County coroner as Bridget White, 55, of Seneca, according to a release.
