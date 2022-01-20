SENECA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A 50-year-old woman died after a crash involving two vehicles in Seneca, according to the Oconee County Coroner's Office.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Richland Road.
Troopers say a Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling east on Richland Drive and a box truck was traveling west. The Pontiac Grand Prix traveled left of center hitting the box truck head-on.
The coroner said the driver of the Pontiac died at the scene at 4:55 p.m.
The woman was identified Marcia E. Bentley of Seneca.
