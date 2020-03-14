GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman died after being hit by a car Friday evening.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened near around 7 p.m. on Augusta Road and West Georgia Road. A viewer told FOX Carolina traffic was at a standstill in the area for some time.
SCHP says the driver of a 2016 model-year Chevy sedan was driving north on Augusta Road when they struck the woman, now identified as Natasha Deann Elrod.
Coroner Jeff Fowler says the 36-year-old died at a nearby hospital. We were told she was struck in the roadway and taken to Prisma's Greenville Memorial Hospital, but died after arriving there.
Fowler said the accident has been ruled accidental, however it remains under investigation by both SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
