GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's office said Tuesday that investigators have identified the woman whose remains were found in a wooded area near the county detention center Saturday, Jan. 23.
Coroner Kent Dill initially said that making a positive identification could take days and that an autopsy had been slated for Monday, January 25.
In an update from Coroner Evans on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Fill said the remains found near Henrietta Street were identified as those of 43-year-old Lisa Marie Hagerty.
Coroner Evans said the date of Hagerty's death is Dec. 9, 2020. The cause and manner of death are pending final autopsy results and further investigation by Greenville Police and the coroner's office.
White female missing after release from Greenville detention, found human remains near Greenville Detention........hello!!! Don't have to be a brain surgeon to figure out this one!
