LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars.
According to SCHP, at approximately 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, a pedestrian was standing in the southbound lane of US 221 when they were hit by a SUV and a minivan. The pedestrian was sadly killed.
The coroner's office identified the pedestrian as 22-year-old Angellic Kirkpatrick.
Troopers said the driver and passenger in the SUV and the driver in the minivan were all wearing their seatbelts and not injured.
SCHP said this incident remains under investigation.
