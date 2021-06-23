GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, a car was heading south on West Blue Ridge Drive when it went off the right side of the roadway and hit a metal utility pole.
Troopers said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville with injuries.
The coroner identified the driver that passed as Jasmyn Nicole Desera Guy, 22, of Taylors.
