UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County County Coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to fatal collision in Union County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 6:18 p.m., a driver in a pickup truck was traveling north on Mt. Tabor Church Road near Pea Ridge Road. The driver went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped in the car, and fatally injured.
The coroner's office identified the driver as 55-year-old William C. Martin.
We are working to learn more details.
