GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one person has died following a crash in Greenville County on Wednesday.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1 p.m., a car traveling south on Hwy 25 was turning left on to McKelvey Road. The car failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a garbage collection truck traveling north on Hwy 25.
Troopers say the driver of the was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead on scene.
The coroner's office identified the driver that passed as 68-year-old Fate Edward Fuller.
Troopers say the driver of the garbage truck did not have any injuries.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol, and South Carolina Stat Transport Police are actively investigating.
