GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after running off the road in Greenwood County.
Troopers said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. along Brickyard Road near SC 702. A driver in SUV ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a ditch and a tree.
The coroner's office said the driver, 38-year-old Travis S. Ray, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
