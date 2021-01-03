GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating following deadly crash in Greenwood County early Sunday morning.
According to SCHP, a Jeep SUV traveling west bound on Florida Avenue near SC-Hwy 225 at approximately 4 a.m. ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. The driver passed away on scene.
SCHP mentioned that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the SUV.
The coroner's office identified the driver as 28-year-old Nicholas Neil Lavecchia.
The collision remains under investigation by SCHP at this time.
