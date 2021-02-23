GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two drivers are dead after double fatal collision in Greenville Co.
According to SCHP, at approximately 3:01 a.m., a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on I-185 near mile marker 12 when they collided into a car head on.
Coroner Evans said fire crews found the truck fully on fire when they arrived to the scene.
Evans said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was identified as 34-year-old Michael Lamar Nesbitt.
The coroner's office later identified driver of the truck on Tuesday as 51-year-old Johnny James Ware.
