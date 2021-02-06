SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people were sadly killed by drunk driver in Spartanburg County on Friday.
According to SCHP, at approximately 11:27 p.m., 21-year-old William Larry Shetley was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road when he struck a Sedan that was backing into a driveway. Both the driver and passenger of the Sedan passed away at the scene.
The coroner's office identified the two victims as 44-year-old Timothy Antonio Jennings and 38-year-old Christopher Lee Jennings.
Shetley has been charged with two counts felony DUI with death.
We'll keep you updated once we learn more.
