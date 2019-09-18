SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) On Wednesday, the coroner's office reported that one of the victims involved in two vehicle collision in Spartanburg County has died.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and other emergency officials were on scene of an accident along S. Church Street Extension in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the accident took place around 4:27 p.m Tuesday afternoon near Burke Avenue.
Troopers were reporting that the occupants of a vehicle involved were entrapped.
On Wednesday, the coroner's office said one of the three people transported to the hospital had died as a result of their injuries.
The coroner said 34-year-old Jeffery Pebro Mack Roebuck died at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday despite extensive resuscitative efforts.
The coroner's office says they are continuing to work with highway patrol to investigate the collision.
