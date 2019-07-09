GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies are assisting SC Highway Patrol after an accident at Mills Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Coroner Kent Dill says the victim, 66-year-old Harold Joseph Barton from Greer, was walking across I-185 near Henrydale Avenue when he was struck by a motorcycle traveling toward downtown.
The coroner's office says Barton was transported to the emergency room at Prisma Health-Greenville, where he was pronounced dead around midnight.
At 1:15 a.m., the intersection was blocked off while officials worked to clear the scene.
The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
No word at this time if any charges are involved in the accident.
