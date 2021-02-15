GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a person who was walking in the roadway along US 25 has died after being hit by a car early Monday morning.
The collision happened at 5:15 a.m. near the Stanford Road intersection, about three miles west of Greenville.
Troopers said a woman was driving south in a 2021 Hyundai Sonata when she struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway.
The coroner said the pedestrian, 42-year-old Melissa Ann Brown, died in the hospital at 11:18 a.m.
Troopers said the woman in the Sonata was not hurt. She was alone in the car.
No charges were filed in the case.
MORE NEWS - Coroner releases name of man found drowned in Lake Hartwell near US 123 overpass, what led to his death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.