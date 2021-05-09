GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that an individual died on Sunday Afternoon when they exited a moving vehicle near the intersection of Roper Mountain Road and Snipes Road in Greenville.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans identified the individual as Richelle Latrese Wright, a 45-year-old female from Greenville, SC. According to Coroner Evans, the incident occurred at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday.
Coroner Evans reported, "Richelle Latrese Wright was a passenger who exited a moving vehicle. She was transported to Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS. She was pronounced death at 15:10."
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 10 according to Coroner Evans.
This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office according to officials.
