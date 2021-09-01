GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating after two twin boys were found dead in a car at a daycare in Blythewood, SC Wednesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
The infants were identified as Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, according to Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford.
"At this point in the investigation, we believe that Bryson and Brayden may have been in the car for nine-and-a-half hours before 911 was called," said Rutherford.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies say they infants were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
"With the evidence that we have, we do not believe the Sunshine Academy staff was involved or is complicit in any way with the deaths of Bryson and Brayden McDaniel," said Rutherford.
Rutherford went on to say the infants seemed "to be well taken care of by their family."
"If this is an unfortunate accident, we pray that the family will one day find peace. If this was indeed a criminal act, we pray and we will help seek justice," said Rutherford.
The twins' cause of death hasn't been released.
