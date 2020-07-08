SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced the in custody death of an inmate at the Tyger River Correctional facility in Enoree Wednesday.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said EMS was called after Willie Clarence Pitts Jr., 52, was found unresponsive. He unfortunately passed away at 3:32 a.m. on July 8.
At this time, Clevenger says his office does not have any evidence to suggest Pitts' death is related to COVID-19, nor does a preliminary exam lead them to believe foul play is suspected.
However, the coroner's office will follow up with a coronavirus test, as protocol dictates. It will take less than 48 hours for the results to be returned.
