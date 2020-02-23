SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says an inmate died Sunday morning at the detention center.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, the inmate's death does not appear suspicious.
The investigation with SLED agents began this morning, and an autopsy is planned for Monday.
Clevenger says the inmate's family lives out of state, and authorities have tried notifying them all day. However, they have not been informed yet, thus the inmate's name is not being released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.