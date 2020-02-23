GENERIC - Investigation Crime Scene Tape

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says an inmate died Sunday morning at the detention center.

According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, the inmate's death does not appear suspicious.

The investigation with SLED agents began this morning, and an autopsy is planned for Monday.

Clevenger says the inmate's family lives out of state, and authorities have tried notifying them all day. However, they have not been informed yet, thus the inmate's name is not being released at this time.

