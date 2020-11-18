CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says an inmate has died inside of his cell at the county detention center.
In a news release late Wednesday night, the office says 58-year-old Louis Eugene Becker Jr. of Blacksburg was found unresponsive in his C Max area cell at 7:25 p.m. by an officer during a routine head count. Detention center personnel started resuscitative efforts, and EMS and fire personnel responded as well. However, Becker was pronounced dead on the scene.
An autopsy will be performed as part of the ongoing investigation.
