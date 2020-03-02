Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner has identified an inmate who was found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center early Monday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was discovered by guards while conducting a routine check on inmates. The inmate was found unresponsive and in his cell.
The coroner's office identified the victim as James Terry White, 59.
EMS responded and a jail nurse attempted CPR but the coroner said White was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown said White died of natural causes from underlying medical conditions.
McCown said White had been in jail since January 9 on charges of public disorderly conduct and probation violation.
Deputies say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the inmate's death.
