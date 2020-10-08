GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Thursday test results as part of his investigation into the death of an inmate at the Cherokee County Detention Center in late September revealed the inmate died from COVID-19.
Fowler identified the deceased as Vicki Ronald Wooten, 71, of 16 Oak Court, Cowpens.
“Wooten was found unresponsive in his C Max area cell at 1:30 a.m. September 27 by a detention center officer while on routine check of inmates," Fowler said via a news release.
Fowler said EMS responded but Wooten was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fowler said that after the test results were returned, he has ruled the manner of death as natural.
MORE NEWS - UPDATE: Coroner releases name of 33-year-old man killed in hit-and-run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.