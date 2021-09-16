ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died in Abbeville Thursday, according to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.
The inmate died at the Abbeville County Detention Facility Thursday around 9 a.m., according to the Office.
EMS was told by facility personnel that a 59-year-old man who was arrested Wednesday night, Sept. 15 for diving under suspension was found dead Thursday morning in a holding cell, according to the Office.
Personnel tried to revive the man, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the Abbeville Area Medical Center.
The man hasn’t been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Abbeville County Forensic Center.
