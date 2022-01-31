GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found behind a hotel Monday.
The coroner's office said one person was found dead at the WoodSpring Suites Hotel located on Chalmers Street.
The victim has not yet been identified by the coroner's office.
We're told this investigation is in its early stages.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
