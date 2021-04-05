Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they've been called to downtown Greenville after a deceased person was found in a roadway.
According to the coroner's office, a male victim was found in the area of 17 South Main Street early Monday morning around 1:15 a.m. The coroner says they don't have additional facts surrounding the person's death at this time.
We've reached out to police for additional details. The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death. We'll update as we learn more information.
