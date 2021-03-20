ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office say a man has died following a crash that threw him out of the car.
According to the coroner, the crash happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Sawtooth Court in Easley. Troopers and EMS were notified of the accident around 8:30 a.m and responded.
The coroner's office said the victim was traveling east on Sawtooth Court when he apparently went off the right side of the roadway, across multiple front yards, and overturned several times before hitting a house.
The coroner said 20-year-old Rosendo Venturo Paulino was not wearing his seatbelt causing him to be thrown from the vehicle.
The coroner's office also mentioned that it seems alcohol and speed were the primary factors of the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner's office say the investigation is ongoing.
