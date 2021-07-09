ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said they were called to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run incident Thursday night.
The coroner's office said they responded to the crash on SC-197 near Lafrance Road around 11 p.m.
The victim has not yet been identified at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
