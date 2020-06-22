Fatal accident in Gaffney
(FOX Carolina)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) --Fire Chief Easler with Corinth Fire Department confirmed that an accident along Childers Road and Ballenger Road was fatal, on Monday. 

The crash was reported by Highway Patrol at 5:25 p.m.

The Chief confirmed that only one vehicle was involved.

Troopers say that the driver was traveling north along Childers Road, when they went off the left side, struck a ditch, and overturned. 

The coroner is investigating along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

MORE NEWS - Coroner: 13-year-old passes away as result of car accident in Spartanburg

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.