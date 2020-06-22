GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) --Fire Chief Easler with Corinth Fire Department confirmed that an accident along Childers Road and Ballenger Road was fatal, on Monday.
The crash was reported by Highway Patrol at 5:25 p.m.
The Chief confirmed that only one vehicle was involved.
Troopers say that the driver was traveling north along Childers Road, when they went off the left side, struck a ditch, and overturned.
The coroner is investigating along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
