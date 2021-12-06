SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced that his office is investigating one person's death following a structure fire along Brookdale Drive.
Clevenger said his office responded to the scene at around 5:00 p.m. on Monday evening.
Clevenger identified the victim as 77-year-old Linda Jackson. According to Clevenger, Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene and a forensic autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.
The Whitney Fire Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.