ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Monday his office is investigating a baby’s death that occurred Saturday evening, along with the Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force.
The 11-month girl was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. at AnMed Hospital.
Shore said the girl had no apparent medical history.
“The family advised that the child began having difficulty breathings and they rushed her to Kids Care,” Shore said in a news release.
Staff at Kids Care began resuscitative efforts upon arrival, and the child was then taken by ambulance to AnMed, the coroner said.
Shore said an autopsy was performed Monday but additional testing is needed to determine a cause of death.
The baby’s name was not released.
