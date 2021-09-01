SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a 62-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday night in Seneca, according the Oconee County Coroner's Office.
The coroner said just before midnight, a man was found dead lying in the street on Padgett Street.
The victim was identified as Richard Dennis Keese of Pendleton.
This homicide is being investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and Oconee County Coroner's Office.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
