GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A three-month-old boy has died, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
The infant was brought to the hospital unresponsive Tuesday, Sept. 21 and stayed in the hospital until he died Friday, Sept. 24.
The Office said they were told by hospital staff about the death of the three month old Sept. 24.
An autopsy happened Monday, Sept. 27 but the cause and manner of how the boy died hasn’t been determined.
The death is in the early phases of the investigation.
