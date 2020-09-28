GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said he is investigating the death of an inmate at the Cherokee County Detention Center that occurred over the weekend.
Fowler identified the deceased as Vicki Ronald Wooten, 71, of 16 Oak Court, Cowpens.
“Wooten was found unresponsive in his C Max area cell at 1:34 a.m. Sunday by a detention center officer while on routine roving tour," Fowler said via a news release. "EMS and fire department personnel responded, however Wooten was pronounced dead at the scene."
Fowler said an autopsy was performed Monday morning, but the cause of death is pending further test results.
