WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis confirmed Thursday that a 3-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a pool on July 18 has died at the hospital.
Addis said Robbie Prang of Our Road in Wallhalla died in the ICU of Greenville Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Three-year-old prang was taken to the hospital after Addis said she was found unresponsive in an in-ground pool at a neighbor's residence near her home.
Robbie was resuscitated at the Oconee Medical Center and then transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, Addis said.
Addis said his office, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, and SLED are investigating the child's death.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to help determine a cause and manner of death.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the sheriff's office for additional details on the ongoing investigation.
