OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office says a senior technician in an Upstate test lab died after an electrical injury Thursday morning.
The office says the accident was reported just after 11:50 a.m. at the ITRON plant on North Highway 11 in West Union. Plant personnel, first responders, and EMS all tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m.
The man was identified as 52-year-old Ronald "Ron" Eugene Vandiver of Clakesville, Georgia. The office notes he had been employed at ITRON for more than nine years and worked in the test lab. The ITRON plant manufactures electrical meters.
The coroner's report indicates the electrical injury happened to both of Vandiver's hands; he exited his work area and collapsed in a hallway due to cardiac arrest.
Vandiver's death has been deemed accidental. OSHA has been notified of what happened.
